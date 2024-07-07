SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.16

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 4731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.