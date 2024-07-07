SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 493,695 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $4,306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1,181.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 340,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 314,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $951.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

