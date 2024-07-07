Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 100,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of C$27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0649718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stampede Drilling news, Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

