Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $3,289,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. 9,663,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

