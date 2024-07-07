Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

