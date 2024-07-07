State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

