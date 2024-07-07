State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 780 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 580,525 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 263,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

