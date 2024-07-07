State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 102,196 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

