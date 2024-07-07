State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $28,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

