State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,545,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99,310 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.