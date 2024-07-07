State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.36 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of GMS worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

