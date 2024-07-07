State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.36 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,923,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $24,562,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $21,296,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GPI opened at $287.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $323.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.46.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

