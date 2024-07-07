State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.56 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Itron worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Itron Trading Down 0.0 %

ITRI stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.