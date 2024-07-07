State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.