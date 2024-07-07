State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

CCL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

