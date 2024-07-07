State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $4,784,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 300.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

FOX Trading Down 0.7 %

FOX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

