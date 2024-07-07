State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,001 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

