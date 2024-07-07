State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,650 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.40 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

