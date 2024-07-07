State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 242 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

