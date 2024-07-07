State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 251 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR opened at $85.80 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

