State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,550 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,584,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.8 %

MKTX opened at $204.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.64.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

