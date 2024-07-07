State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 171.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 94.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

