State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

