State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.