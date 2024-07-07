State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,885,000 after purchasing an additional 344,226 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,746,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.62%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

