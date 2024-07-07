State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 191,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 253.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 166.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. HSBC reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

