State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

