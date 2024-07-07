State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 38.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $960,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $101,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

