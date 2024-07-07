State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 4,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $37,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 54,482.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Down 2.1 %

NEU opened at $509.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $406.45 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.47.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

