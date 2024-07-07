State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Black Hills by 15.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 159.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 200.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,668 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

