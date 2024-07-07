State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

