State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,128,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 111.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

