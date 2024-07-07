State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,694.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,355,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,893.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 915,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 869,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

