State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brink’s by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brink’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

