State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,503,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $189.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

