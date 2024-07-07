State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

