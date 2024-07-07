State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.5 %

FirstCash stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

