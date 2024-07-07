State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 50,811.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Trading Down 1.4 %

AVNT stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

