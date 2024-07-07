State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,695,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

