State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 17,276 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 627,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,429 shares of company stock worth $5,412,750 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Get Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.