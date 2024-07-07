State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

