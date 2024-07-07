State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.51 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.