State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TEX

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.