Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $303,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $334.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

