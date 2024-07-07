Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 252,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,163,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

