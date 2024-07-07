Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stericycle by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

