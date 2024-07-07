Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $112,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

