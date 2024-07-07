Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Constellation Brands Call Options (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,819 call options.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

