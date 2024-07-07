StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.9 %
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
