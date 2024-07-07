StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VGZ
Vista Gold Stock Up 2.8 %
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.