StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

